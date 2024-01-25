UP remained neglected as those in power behaved like rulers: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a dig at the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that the state remained neglected as those in power “behaved like rulers”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects in Bulandshahr on Jan. 25.(PTI)

“For a long time after Independence, a large part of the country was deprived of development. Uttar Pradesh was neglected because, for a long time, those in government behaved like rulers,” Modi said in an address in Bulandshahr.

"They believed that keeping the people deprived and creating differences in the society were the easiest ways to get into power."

Referring to the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, Modi reiterated his remarks that it is time to take the country's prestige to new heights.

“In Ayodhya, I had said in the presence of Ram Lalla that the work of Pran Pratishtha has been completed, now is the time to give new heights to the prestige of the nation. We have to further pave the way from 'Dev to Desh' and from 'Ram to Rashtra'. Our target is to make the country Viksit Bharat by 2047,” the prime minister said, according to ANI.

He added: “The creation of a developed India is also not possible without the rapid development of Uttar Pradesh. For many years after independence, development was limited to only a few areas. A large part of the country remained deprived of development.”

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Bulandshahr to kick off the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha election by launching development projects worth over ₹19,100 crore.

Modi inaugurated a 173-km-long double-line electrified section between New Khurja and New Rewari on the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) by flagging off goods trains from the two stations through video conference.

The prime minister also inaugurated a rail line connecting the Mathura-Palwal section and the Chipiyana Buzurg-Dadri section. These new lines will improve rail connectivity of the national capital to southern-western and eastern India.