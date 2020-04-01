UP reports first Covid-19 fatality as 25-yr-old man tests positive

india

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 14:53 IST

New Delhi A 25-year-old man from eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district, who died at Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur earlier this week, became the state’s first coronavirus disease (Covid-19) victim after his swab samples tested positive on Wednesday.

The deceased’s samples proved positive at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, a state government official said.

“His latest test results proved Covid-19 positive. The patient was suffering from liver and kidney ailments. His immunity was low because of multiple health complications. However, he had had no overseas travel history and might have been infected because of low immunity. The deceased’s contacts have been quarantined,” BRD principal Dr Ganesh Kumar said.

Initially, the deceased was admitted to the hospital’s trauma centre on Sunday noon but later shifted to the isolation ward, where he died on Monday morning.

Six people, including laboratory technicians who collected his swab samples without a preventive kit and family members who at his attended last rites, have been quarantined. Also, the neighbourhood, where he lived in Basti district, has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure, officials said.

The BRD Medical College authorities alerted the Basti district administration after his death on Monday morning, as they suspected him of being Covid-19 positive while awaiting the test results from KGMC, Lucknow.

UP reported 103 Covid-19 positive cases till Tuesday night.