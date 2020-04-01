e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / UP reports first Covid-19 fatality as 25-yr-old man tests positive

UP reports first Covid-19 fatality as 25-yr-old man tests positive

india Updated: Apr 01, 2020 14:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi A 25-year-old man from eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district, who died at Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur earlier this week, became the state’s first coronavirus disease (Covid-19) victim after his swab samples tested positive on Wednesday.

The deceased’s samples proved positive at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, a state government official said.

“His latest test results proved Covid-19 positive. The patient was suffering from liver and kidney ailments. His immunity was low because of multiple health complications. However, he had had no overseas travel history and might have been infected because of low immunity. The deceased’s contacts have been quarantined,” BRD principal Dr Ganesh Kumar said.

Initially, the deceased was admitted to the hospital’s trauma centre on Sunday noon but later shifted to the isolation ward, where he died on Monday morning.

Six people, including laboratory technicians who collected his swab samples without a preventive kit and family members who at his attended last rites, have been quarantined. Also, the neighbourhood, where he lived in Basti district, has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure, officials said.

The BRD Medical College authorities alerted the Basti district administration after his death on Monday morning, as they suspected him of being Covid-19 positive while awaiting the test results from KGMC, Lucknow.

UP reported 103 Covid-19 positive cases till Tuesday night.

top news
Rs 1 cr for families of health workers who die treating patients: Delhi CM
Rs 1 cr for families of health workers who die treating patients: Delhi CM
Amit Shah reworks Kashmir’s domicile law, includes residents for 15 yrs
Amit Shah reworks Kashmir’s domicile law, includes residents for 15 yrs
‘Insult heaped on injury’: Omar Abdullah as govt tweaks Kashmir domicile law
‘Insult heaped on injury’: Omar Abdullah as govt tweaks Kashmir domicile law
Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz cleared: Manish Sisodia
Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz cleared: Manish Sisodia
After mega-merger effective today, six banks will cease to exist
After mega-merger effective today, six banks will cease to exist
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Bizarre: Caught speeding, Lamborghini driver puts the blame on coronavirus
Bizarre: Caught speeding, Lamborghini driver puts the blame on coronavirus
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news