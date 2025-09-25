UP shocker: School headmaster whips govt officer with belt during inquiry, caught on camera

Chaos erupted inside a government office in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur when a primary school headmaster allegedly attacked the basic education officer (BEO) with a belt, following a heated inquiry into staff harassment complaints. During the inquiry, both the accused and the complainant assistant teacher were present.(X)

The incident, which was caught on CCTV camera, occurred in Nadwa, Mahmudabad block, prompting swift police action.

Incident captured on camera

According to PTI, headmaster Brijendra Verma of a local primary school was summoned by BEO Akhilesh Pratap Singh on September 23 to answer allegations that he had been harassing a fellow teacher.

During the inquiry, where both Verma and the complainant assistant teacher were present, tensions flared.

Speaking to the media, Akhilesh Pratap Singh said Brijendra Verma, the headmaster of the primary school, Nadwa, was harassing an assistant teacher from the same school.

Singh began the inquiry by having both the headmaster and the assistant teacher face each other.

"When everyone present indicated that the headmaster was guilty, he suddenly became enraged, took out his belt, and attacked me," Singh told PTI.

What happened next was nothing short of a crime movie. Verma reportedly slammed a file on the table, pulled off his belt, and began whipping the BEO, all while the stunned office staff looked on.

According to the purported video, which went viral on social media, one of the office clerks who attempted to hold the headmaster back to stop the assault was also caught in the scuffle.

Following the assault, the headmaster was handed over to the police and has been suspended from his position by the BEO with immediate effect, according to officials.

The assault left the BEO visibly shaken. He was sent for a medical examination, and police have seized the broken phone, torn documents, and the belt used in the attack as evidence, reports suggested.