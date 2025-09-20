Former principal, 9 others booked for assault on Narayana School staff

The former principal of Narayana School in Jankipuram, along with nine others, has been booked for allegedly assaulting and abusing school staff during a violent incident that occurred on Thursday morning, police said on Friday. The incident has triggered tension among the staff, who have demanded strict action against those involved to ensure safety on the school premises. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to the FIR lodged at Gudamba police station by Ashutosh Kumar, deputy general manager of the school, former principal Supriya Pandey, along with Nilima Tiwari, Sumit Bhowmik, Dev, Parth, Om, Savi Pandey, Isita, Parsun Verma, Kavya Chaudhary, and others, allegedly entered the school premises around 11 am on September 18 (Thursday) and assaulted the staff.

The complaint alleges that the accused not only manhandled the school employees but also hurled abuses and issued death threats. Kumar stated that the confrontation escalated inside a classroom, where several staff members were targeted. The violence eventually compelled the school administration to alert the police, who arrived promptly and intervened to prevent further disorder.

Prabhtesh Kumar Shrivastav, station house officer at Gudamba Police station informed that Pandey had previously been removed from her position as principal of Narayana School over alleged misconduct. Despite this, she returned to the campus on Thursday with a group of associates and is accused of orchestrating the attack.

The case has been registered under sections 191(2), 115(2), 352, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to assault, intimidation, and unlawful entry. The SHO confirmed that about ten individuals, along with others, have been named in the FIR.

He further added, “We have registered a case and started investigations. Action will be taken after examining the evidence.” Police are also verifying the role of each accused, and the school’s CCTV footage is being reviewed for further proof.

