UP speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit clarifies 'Rakhi Sawant-Mahatma Gandhi' remark

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit is facing the ire of social media users after he made a controversial remark at a gathering of intellectuals. Addressing the event in Unnao on Sunday, Dixit said if one could become great just by dressing scantily, then Bollywood actor "Rakhi Sawant would have become greater than Mahatma Gandhi".

He later clarified on Twitter that the remarks were twisted out of context. The remarks were made at 'prabuddh varg sammelan' (meeting of intellectuals) organised by the BJP in the Bangarmau assembly constituency.

"In our opinion, no one has become an intellectual by writing a book on any topic. If that was the case for so many years, I have read at least 6,000 books," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

"Gandhiji used to dress scantily. He used to wrap just a dhoti. The country called him Bapu. If somebody could become great just by taking their clothes off, then Rakhi Sawant would have become greater than Mahatma Gandhi," he added.

After a video clipping of his speech went viral on social media, Dixit issues clarification on Twitter and claimed that he is being quoted out of context. "Some friends on social media are showing the clip of a video of my speech which conveys a different meaning," Dixit wrote in Hindi on the micro-blogging site. "This was the part of my speech at the 'prabuddh sammelan' in Unnao, in which the moderator of the 'sammelan' introduced me saying that 'I am an enlightened writer'," he added.

सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ मित्र मेरे भाषण के एक वीडियो अंश को अन्यथा अर्थों के संकेत के साथ प्रसारित कर रहे हैं। वास्तव में यह उन्नाव के प्रबुद्ध सम्मेलन में मेरे भाषण का अंश है। जिसमें सम्मेलन संचालक ने मेरा परिचय देते हुए मुझे प्रबुद्ध लेखक बताया था। — Hriday Narayan Dixit (@Speaker_UPLA) September 19, 2021

He also said that he just "took the point forward" with his next remarks. "Friends, take my speech in the right context," Dixit also urged.