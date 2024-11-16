Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Suitcase stuffed with woman's body found near Delhi highway

ByHT News Desk
Nov 16, 2024 04:22 PM IST

Senior Superintendent of Police Vineet Bhatnagar said that the woman is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday found a woman's body stuffed inside a red suitcase on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway in Hapur district.

The suitcase was spotted on a service road near the highway by commuters. ((Representational image))
The suitcase was spotted on a service road near the highway by commuters. ((Representational image))

The suitcase was spotted on a service road near the highway by commuters. When the suitcase was opened, the body of the woman with injury marks all over was found.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vineet Bhatnagar said that the woman is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old.

“The body was found near a service road. A team of police personnel and forensic experts were dispatched to inspect the area,” Bhatnagar said. “The body has been sent for a post-mortem.”

Also Read | Father kills 14-year-old son for neglecting studies in Bengaluru

Bhatnagar also said that the woman's injuries indicate that she could have died approximately a day prior. “There are no signs which could indicate us to her identity,” he added.

Last month, a woman's body was retrieved from near the Kanpur District Magistrate's bungalow four months after she was killed.

The woman had gone missing and a subsequent investigation had found that she was dead.

Also Read | Body of 3-year-old exhumed after mother’s complaint of ‘foul play’

The woman's gym trainer - Vimal Soni- has been arrested in connection with the case. During the interrogation, the gym trainer who operates in the Green Park area, confessed that he had buried the body of the businessman's wife in an area which comprises bungalows allotted to government officials.

The accused, who is a resident of Kanpur's Raipurwa locality, told the investigators officials about the spot from where the body was found after digging the ground. He was reportedly upset over the trainer's wedding getting finalised.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //