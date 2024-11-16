Suitcase stuffed with woman's body found near Delhi highway

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday found a woman's body stuffed inside a red suitcase on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway in Hapur district. The suitcase was spotted on a service road near the highway by commuters. ((Representational image))

The suitcase was spotted on a service road near the highway by commuters. When the suitcase was opened, the body of the woman with injury marks all over was found.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vineet Bhatnagar said that the woman is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old.

“The body was found near a service road. A team of police personnel and forensic experts were dispatched to inspect the area,” Bhatnagar said. “The body has been sent for a post-mortem.”

Bhatnagar also said that the woman's injuries indicate that she could have died approximately a day prior. “There are no signs which could indicate us to her identity,” he added.

Last month, a woman's body was retrieved from near the Kanpur District Magistrate's bungalow four months after she was killed.

The woman had gone missing and a subsequent investigation had found that she was dead.

The woman's gym trainer - Vimal Soni- has been arrested in connection with the case. During the interrogation, the gym trainer who operates in the Green Park area, confessed that he had buried the body of the businessman's wife in an area which comprises bungalows allotted to government officials.

The accused, who is a resident of Kanpur's Raipurwa locality, told the investigators officials about the spot from where the body was found after digging the ground. He was reportedly upset over the trainer's wedding getting finalised.