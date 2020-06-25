e-paper
UP woman allegedly faces acid attack after complaining against husband

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman’s father, an FIR was registered against her husband Santram Tiwari, brother-in-law Jageshwar Shukla and an unidentified person.

india Updated: Jun 25, 2020 13:30 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Banda (UP)
The woman has received burn injuries on her face and neck, a doctor has said. (Burhaan Kinu/HT Photo )
         

A 24-year-old woman received burn injuries on her face and neck when three bike-borne men allegedly threw acid on her, police said on Thursday.

The woman, a resident of Sarvoday Nagar, was returning home on an e-rickshaw on Wednesday after giving her statement to the CO city in connection with an ongoing dispute with her husband when the three bike-borne men attacked her with acid, SHO of city kotwali Dinesh Singh said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman’s father, an FIR was registered against her husband Santram Tiwari, brother-in-law Jageshwar Shukla and an unidentified person, he said.

The woman has received burn injuries on her face and neck, Dr Vineet Sachan at the district hospital said.

