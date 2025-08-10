Search
Sun, Aug 10, 2025
UP Woman ‘chops off’ husband's genitals following dispute in Amethi, arrested

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 10, 2025 03:10 pm IST

The incident followed ongoing marital conflicts. Ahmad was hospitalized for serious injuries, and his wife, Nazneen Bano, is currently in police custody.

A woman allegedly chopped off her husband's genitals during a domestic dispute here in the Jagdishpur area, police said on Sunday.

Jagdishpur Station House Officer Raghvendra said Nazneen has been taken into custody and is being interrogated.(Unsplash/representational)
Jagdishpur Station House Officer Raghvendra said Nazneen has been taken into custody and is being interrogated.(Unsplash/representational)

The incident took place in Fasanganj Kachnaw village on Saturday night when the victim, Ansar Ahmad (38), was attacked by his second wife, Nazneen Bano, with a knife during a heated argument.

She chopped off his genitals in the attack, police said.

Ahmad, had two wives, Sabejool and Nazneen Bano, and had no children from either marriage.

Frequent quarrels erupted in the household over the arrangement, they said.

Ahmad, who was seriously injured, was rushed to the community health centre in Jagdishpur and later referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raebareli for advanced treatment, they added.

Jagdishpur Station House Officer Raghvendra said Nazneen has been taken into custody and is being interrogated.

