Delhi man suspected of killing wife, two daughters; neighbours cite quarrels

In a tragic incident, a woman and her two minor daughters were found dead in their home in Delhi's Karawal Nagar on Saturday morning. Police said crime and forensic teams were brought to collect evidence and the bodies were sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination.(Representational image)

The Delhi Police said that information regarding the deaths was received at the Karawal Nagar police station at around 7.15am.

Upon reaching the spot, police personnel discovered the bodies of a 28-year-old woman and her daughters, aged about seven and five years, in their room.

Police said crime and forensic teams were brought to collect evidence and the bodies were sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination.

According to an NDTV report, the woman's husband is suspected of being behind the killings. Officials suspect that long-standing arguments between the man and his 28-year-old wife, Jayshree, could be the reason behind the killings.

The accused is currently on the run and teams have been deployed to trace the husband of the deceased.

“Couple uses to fight regularly”



A neighbour of the family, quoted by NDTV, said that the couple used to fight regularly.

"We got to know about the incident today morning at 6 am. When we opened the door, we saw the mother and two daughters on their bed. The husband and wife used to fight regularly," the neighbour said.

A case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Karawal Nagar police station.