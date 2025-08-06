Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
62-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run by autorickshaw in South Delhi

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 06, 2025 06:54 am IST

The woman, identified as Alia Begum, was killed after an autorickshaw hit her in South Delhi's Dakshinpuri.

A 62-year-old woman died after being hit by an autorickshaw in southeast Delhi's Dakshinpuri area, an official said on Tuesday.

Driver fled the scene as 62-year-old woman died after being hit by his autorickshaw in Delhi.(Representative image/PTI)
Driver fled the scene as 62-year-old woman died after being hit by his autorickshaw in Delhi.(Representative image/PTI)

The driver of the vehicle fled the spot and is yet to be traced, he said, adding that a PCR call reporting an accident was received at the Ambedkar Nagar police station at 7:23 am on August 4.

When the police team reached the spot, they found an abandoned auto-rickshaw at the site. It was learnt that the injured woman had already been shifted to a nearby hospital by her son-in-law, a senior police officer said

The woman was identified as Alia Begum, wife of Isteyak, and a resident of Dakshinpuri. She was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where she was declared unfit for statement, police said.

Based on the initial findings, an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station.

Police said the autorickshaw was seized from the spot. However, the driver had fled.

