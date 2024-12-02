UP woman electrocuted while unplugging phone from charger

A woman died from an electric shock while unplugging her phone, which was charging, in a village in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, according to police reports. Police said that she got the shock while trying to remove the phone from the charger.

In a separate incident, another woman in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, was killed after being struck by a paddy harvester machine, authorities said.

Police explained that 22-year-old Neetu, a resident of Sarangpur village, was removing her mobile phone from its charger when she was electrocuted. People nearby heard a noise and found her stuck to the phone. They used a stick to separate her and rushed her to the Primary Health Centre in Bansdih, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Sanjay Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) at Bansdih police station, confirmed that Neetu was brought to the hospital without signs of life. No formal complaint has been filed by her family.

In a separate incident in Sikariya Khurd village, a woman died after being struck by a paddy harvester machine on Saturday evening. Police reported that 50-year-old Bindu Devi, from Hathaudi village, was working in her field when the machine hit her. She succumbed to her injuries while being transported for medical treatment.

A case has been filed against the unknown driver of the harvester based on a complaint from Bindu Devi's husband, Radha Kishun Ram.

Moolchand Chaurasia, the in-charge of Gadwar police station, confirmed on Sunday that the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Telangana man electrocuted in sleep

Earlier this year, a 23-year-old Telangana resident was electrocuted in his sleep after he came in contact with a live wire that he had kept near his bed to charge his mobile phone.

The victim, Maloth Anil, extended a live wire near his bed to charge his mobile phone and went to sleep. While sleeping, he came in contact with the wire that he had placed and received a severe shock. Anil was rushed to a nearby private hospital and later referred to a government facility, where he died during treatment.