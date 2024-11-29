MUMBAI: A heated argument over a mobile phone escalated into a fatal tragedy, as a 16-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his 20-year-old neighbour in Malad East late Wednesday night. 16-year-old killed by neighbour following fight over mobile phone

The Dindoshi police have identified the victim as Fardin Yunus Khan, a resident of Nag Manjil Chawl in Dhanjiwadi, Malad East. The accused, Amir Sajjeda, hailing from Khot Dongri on Rani Sati Marg, is no stranger to the police, with four prior cases registered against him.

The incident unfolded when Fardin borrowed Amir’s mobile phone. As Amir began demanding its return, tensions flared, leading to a heated exchange of words. Witnesses revealed that the quarrel turned physical, with Amir suffering a nose injury during the scuffle. Enraged, Amir reportedly stormed off, retrieved a knife, and launched a brutal attack on Fardin, stabbing him in the chest.

Fardin was rushed to V N Desai Hospital in Santacruz East, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival, citing excessive blood loss as the cause. The crime has left the local community in shock. Sohail Shaikh, 23, Fardin’s cousin and the complainant in the case, recounted the sequence of events that spiralled into the unthinkable.

“The accused was picked up from the Fish Market in Malad West,” confirmed a senior police officer. Amir has been charged under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The police are working to recover the weapon used in the crime and have sought Amir’s custody to further the investigation.