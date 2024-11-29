Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

16-year-old killed by neighbour following fight over mobile phone

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 29, 2024 07:30 AM IST

MUMBAI: A heated argument over a mobile phone escalated into a fatal tragedy, as a 16-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his 20-year-old neighbour in Malad East late Wednesday night

MUMBAI: A heated argument over a mobile phone escalated into a fatal tragedy, as a 16-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his 20-year-old neighbour in Malad East late Wednesday night.

16-year-old killed by neighbour following fight over mobile phone
16-year-old killed by neighbour following fight over mobile phone

The Dindoshi police have identified the victim as Fardin Yunus Khan, a resident of Nag Manjil Chawl in Dhanjiwadi, Malad East. The accused, Amir Sajjeda, hailing from Khot Dongri on Rani Sati Marg, is no stranger to the police, with four prior cases registered against him.

The incident unfolded when Fardin borrowed Amir’s mobile phone. As Amir began demanding its return, tensions flared, leading to a heated exchange of words. Witnesses revealed that the quarrel turned physical, with Amir suffering a nose injury during the scuffle. Enraged, Amir reportedly stormed off, retrieved a knife, and launched a brutal attack on Fardin, stabbing him in the chest.

Fardin was rushed to V N Desai Hospital in Santacruz East, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival, citing excessive blood loss as the cause. The crime has left the local community in shock. Sohail Shaikh, 23, Fardin’s cousin and the complainant in the case, recounted the sequence of events that spiralled into the unthinkable.

“The accused was picked up from the Fish Market in Malad West,” confirmed a senior police officer. Amir has been charged under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The police are working to recover the weapon used in the crime and have sought Amir’s custody to further the investigation.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On