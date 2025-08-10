UP woman held for murdering son, claims he sexually assaulted her

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a 56-year-old woman in Bijnor on charges of murdering her son after he allegedly raped her, PTI reported on Sunday, citing officials. During interrogation, she claimed that her son, an unmarried alcoholic, had raped her earlier in an inebriated state. (Representational Image)

According to the police, the incident took place on the night of August 7 when the man was allegedly hacked to death in his sleep with a sharp-edged weapon in Mandawali's Shyamiwala village.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Vajpayee said that police detained her mother on suspicion, and during interrogation, she allegedly confessed to the crime.

During interrogation, she claimed that her son, an unmarried alcoholic, had raped her earlier in an inebriated state. However, due to social stigma, she did not disclose the incident to anyone.

The woman further alleged that his son tried to rape her again and she attacked him with a sickle and later raised an alarm claiming robbers had entered the house.

Vajpayee said that bloodstained clothes and the sickle used to commit the act have been recovered from the house.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated case, a woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband to death with her partner's help and setting the body on fire in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.

The two then dumped his charred remains near a brick kiln in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district. They had poured acid on his body and then set it on fire to conceal his identity.

During the investigation, the police found that the victim's wife, Tabassum (29), had an extramarital affair with Danish (27).