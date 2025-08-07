Odisha woman, travelling with nephew, stops roadside to urinate, gets raped; 3 arrested

A woman was allegedly raped when she went to a roadside jungle to urinate while she was travelling with her nephew in Odisha's Angul district, police said on Thursday. The Odisha Police has arrested three people, including two minors, in connection with the incident.(Pixabay/Representative)

The Odisha Police has arrested three people, including two minors, in connection with the incident, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

Police said the incident happened when the survivor was returning from Chhendipada on a motorcycle.

On the way, she stopped and went to a roadside jungle to relieve herself, police said, adding that three people then came on a tractor and sexually assaulted her.

Though the incident took place on July 3, the victim lodged a complaint with Bagdia police station on Tuesday.

The police registered a case and an investigation is ongoing.

Forensic team, dog squads

Police said in a statement that three police teams were formed and they worked under the direct supervision of the superintendent of police (SP) to nab the accused.

Forensic team and dog squads were also sent for investigation, and all three accused persons, including two minors, were arrested on Wednesday, police statement said.

The police have seized the tractor, mobile phones of the accused persons, the clothes they had been wearing at the time of the crime and biological exhibits, according to the report.

The case has been treated as a 'special report' and a 'Red Flag' case, police said and added that the chargesheet will be filed within 30 days.

The Angul Police said they will request the court to fast-track the trial of the case to ensure swift and strictest punishment for the culprits.

In an unrelated incident, Odisha Police arrested three persons, including a minor, on the charge of repeatedly raping an 11-year-old girl for over a month in Mayurbhanj district, an officer said on Thursday.

Among the arrested is the brother-in-law of the survivor, PTI reported.

The arrests were made on Wednesday after the girl's mother lodged an FIR with Khunta police station on August 3, alleging that the minor was raped at separate locations between June 14 and July 27.