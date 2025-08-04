Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
UP woman kills husband with lover's help, sets his body on fire; arrested

Published on: Aug 04, 2025 10:50 pm IST

The deceased's family had filed a missing complaint at Chharra police station in Aligarh on August 2. They said he had been missing since morning.

A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband to death with her partner's help and setting the body on fire here, police said on Monday. They then dumped his charred remains near a brick kiln in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district.

According to police, the accused killed Yousuf (29), poured acid on his body and then set it on fire to conceal his identity.

On Sunday night, police received information regarding the charred remains of an unknown person being discovered near a brick factory. The police reached the spot along with Yousuf's family and identified the body.

During the investigation, the police found that the victim's wife, Tabassum (29), had an extramarital affair with Danish (27).

The accused stabbed Yousuf in the stomach and burned his body, sources said.

Circle Officer (Chharra) Dhanajay told reporters that the police are searching for Danish and some other family members of the victim who are suspected to have been involved in the murder.

