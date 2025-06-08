UP woman slits husband's throat while he slept, arrested
A woman allegedly tried to kill her husband by slitting his throat with a sharp-edged weapon at their home following a domestic dispute in Kotwali police station area of Shamli district on Sunday, police said.
A case has been registered and the accused, identified as Sumaiya, arrested, they said.
According to police, Sumaiya, a resident of Manihara Mohalla, tried to kill her husband, Khurshid, by slitting his throat while he was asleep.
Kotwali police station SHO Virendra Kasana told reporters that the injured was taken to the hospital in a critical condition, where he is undergoing treatment.
The SHO said that the weapon used in the crime has also been recovered from the accused.
According to a police complaint, Sumaiya was married to Khurshid eight years ago. Later, a family dispute started between the couple.
Both Khurshid and his wife Sumaiya are in their 30s, police said.