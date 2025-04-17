Menu Explore
UP woman, who eloped with daughter's fiance, says she's in ‘love’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2025 10:09 AM IST

The woman eloped with her daughter's fiance just a week before the wedding was to take place.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has claimed to have arrested a woman who allegedly eloped with her daughter's fiancé. On the other hand, the duo claimed to have surrendered at the police station.

The Aligarh woman confessed to being in love with her would-be son-in-law but said she did not leave her home with cash and jewellery. (Live Hindustan)
The Aligarh woman confessed to being in love with her would-be son-in-law but said she did not leave her home with cash and jewellery. (Live Hindustan)

According to a Live Hindustan report, the Aligarh woman Apna Devi confessed to being in love with her would-be son-in-law but said she did not leave her home with cash and jewellery. She also expressed her intention to live with her beau.

According to a PTI report, the woman eloped with her daughter's fiance just a week before the wedding was to take place.

Jitendra Kumar, the father of the bride-to-be, alleged that his wife, fled with the daughter’s bridegroom along with 3 lakh in cash and jewellery worth over 5 lakh, all of which had been saved for the upcoming wedding on April 16.

However, the 38-year-old woman alleged that she was physically assaulted by her husband.

"My wife used to speak with our daughter's fiance for hours, but we never imagined it would end this way. She has ruined us," Kumar told PTI.

However, his wife had a different version. According to the Live Hindustan report, she alleged that her husband questioned her character and dared her to run away with her daughter's fiance. The new “lovers” stayed at a hotel in Bihar's Sitamarhi and also reached the Nepal border.

On Sunday morning, the groom had left his home after telling his father cryptically that "no one should try to contact him as he was embarking on a long journey." His concerned father contacted the bride's family, only to find that Sushant was not there, and neither was the bride's mother.

Not the first time for groom!

According to a Deccan Herald report, police investigation claimed that the groom had eloped with another woman a year ago from the village. He had disappeared after running away with the woman from another village, but returned two months later.

The woman's family did not want any action against him, and hence never filed any complaint, the Deccan Herald report added.

