Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP woman elopes with daughter's fiance in Aligarh, police launch search

PTI |
Apr 09, 2025 08:10 PM IST

Apna Devi fled with the daughter’s bridegroom along with ₹3 lakh in cash and jewellery worth over ₹5 lakh.

A middle-aged woman in Aligarh district has eloped with her daughter's fiance just a week before the wedding was to take place, police said on Wednesday.

The Madraak police has launched a search operation to find the couple, with the SHO saying that further action will be taken once they are found. (Representative Image)
The Madraak police has launched a search operation to find the couple, with the SHO saying that further action will be taken once they are found. (Representative Image)

The incident has left both families in shock, and a police search is now underway for the runaway couple.

Jitendra Kumar, the father of the bride-to-be, told reporters that his wife, Apna Devi, fled with the daughter’s bridegroom along with 3 lakh in cash and jewellery worth over 5 lakh, all of which had been saved for the upcoming wedding on April 16.

"My wife used to speak with our daughter's fiance for hours, but we never imagined it would end this way. She has ruined us," Kumar said.

Devi, who is nearly 40, lived with his family in a village under Madraak police station limits. The groom, Sushant (name changed), is a resident of a neighbouring village.

On Sunday morning, Sushant left his home after telling his father cryptically that "no one should try to contact him as he was embarking on a long journey." His concerned father contacted the bride's family, only to find that Sushant was not there, and neither was the bride's mother.

Suspecting foul play, Sushant's father filed a missing person report at Madraak police station.

Confirming the incident, Station House Officer Arvind Kumar said, "We have received a complaint and are conducting a search to locate the couple. Further action will be taken once they are found."

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / UP woman elopes with daughter's fiance in Aligarh, police launch search
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On