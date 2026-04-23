UPMSP 12th Result 2026: UP Board Class 12 results declared at upresults.nic.in, direct link here

The UP Board Class 12 examination was held from February 18 to March 12, 2026. The exam was held across 8000 test centres across the state. A total of 2576082 students of Class 12 registered for the examination this year.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has declared UPMSP 12th Result 2026 on April 23. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check the results through the official website of UP results at upresults.nic.in. UP Board Result 2026 LIVE Updates

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check UPMSP 12th Result 2026

UPMSP 12th Result 2026: How to check All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UP Board result at upresults.nic.in.

2. Click on UP Board 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2025, Class 12 results were announced on April 25. The overall pass percentage was 81.15 percent. A total of 2598560 students had appeared for the exam out of which 21,08,774 candidates passed. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPMSP.