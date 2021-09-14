UP polls: With ‘Ram Rajya’ in focus, AAP holds Tiranga Yatra in Ayodhya

With elections in Uttar Pradesh less than six months away, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh on Tuesday held a massive “Tiranga yatra” in Ayodhya, giving a call to establish a Ram Rajya and equating it with true nationalism and communal harmony.

The yatra, which began at Gulab Bari, culminated at a public meeting in Gandhi Park after passing through important junctions such as Reed Ganj, Gudri Bazar, Niyawan and Rikabganj.

It saw the participation of nearly 10,000 people, including AAP workers from several parts of the state, with almost all carrying Tricolours and raising slogans like “Vande Mataram”.

“Fake nationalists are stunned by the chants of Vande Mataram by the energetic youths of Uttar Pradesh. The youths have come to know that real nationalism means good education, good health system, employment opportunities and a safe society where there is no fear of criminals,” Sisodia told news agency PTI.

“The whole life of Lord Rama gives the message of brotherhood, forgetting the distinction of caste and creed, he teaches to embrace everyone,” he added, seeking to express his party’s resolve to establish a Ram Rajya in the state.

Prior to the Yatra, both Sisodia and Singh, the AAP’s in-charge for Uttar Pradesh affairs, paid their obeisance and offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and the Hanuman Garhi Temple besides meeting several seers there. Seated in an open mini-truck, the two leaders then led the yatra.

Political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have used Ayodhya to kick start their campaigns as momentum builds for the 2022 polls. The Supreme Court’s 2019 verdict paving the way for the construction of the Ram temple at the disputed site has brought the Ayodhya issue back to the centre stage ahead of the crucial polls.

“With the grace of lord Ram and the blessings of saints, the AAP under the leadership of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is becoming a new definition of politics of honesty and development,” Sisodia told the crowd.

Besides this, Sisodia also vowed to double the income of the state farmers, and ensure education for every child and health services for all if the party was voted to power.

“It was a well-managed yatra. A large number of AAP workers had assembled for the event,” Shailesh Maurya, a local, said.

The party has declared its intention to contest all seats in the upcoming elections. It has already held “Tiranga Yatras” in Lucknow, Agra and Noida and plans to take out more in the coming days.

“AAP was vehemently opposing the construction of the Ram Mandir. In fact, Sisodia wanted a university instead of the temple. Now, in Ayodhya, they are talking about Lord Ram. Such two-faced people have been exposed. They have no political base in Uttar Pradesh,” BJP MLA from Ayodhya Sadar assembly constituency Ved Prakash Gupta said.

(With agency inputs)