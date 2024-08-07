UPSC aspirants death: CBI reaches Rau's IAS coaching centre; accused move court for bail | Top updates

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday took over the investigation into the Delhi UPSC aspirants death case, where three students drowned inside the basement of an IAS coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar. A team of CBI officials reached Rau's IAS Study Circle coaching centre on Wednesday evening as part of their probe in the case. Security outside Rau's Study Circle following flooding that left three students dead. (HT PHOTO)

A senior CBI official informed that the agency has taken over the case by registering an FIR into the matter and all documents about the investigation have been handed over by Delhi Police to CBI. "After the initial formalities, the CBI team will soon be visiting the spot where the incident took place for a detailed investigation into the matter," the official said.

The development comes after the Delhi high court last week transferred the investigation to the CBI, saying that it was unsatisfied with the probe conducted by the Delhi Police in the matter.

UPSC aspirants death: Top updates in case

A team of CBI officials reached Old Rajinder Nagar on Wednesday evening. As part of their probe, the CBI team visited Rau's IAS Study Circle, where three students drowned in the basement.

The co-owners of the coaching centre, who were arrested in the case, approached a special CBI court after seeking bail. Accused Harvinder, Tejinder, Parvinder and Sarabjeet have moved bail pleas through Advocates Kaushal Jeet Kait, Daksh Gupta, Jatin Gupta and others.

After hearing the bail pleas of the accused, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi issued a notice to CBI, asking for a status report on the case amid the ongoing investigation.

On August 5, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance on the issue related to safety norms in the coaching centres. A bench of justices, Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, observed that such institutes have become "death chambers" as the top court was hearing the petition filed by the Coaching Federation of India.

The court further suggested that such institutes shall operate through online classes until they fully comply with the fire and safety norms under the Master Plan of Delhi, 2021, read with Unified Building Bye-Laws of Delhi, 2016.

(With inputs from PTI)