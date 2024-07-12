‘UPSC is known for…’: Shiv Sena MP weighs in on IAS officer Puja Khedkar row
Milind Deora urged the Maharashtra chief secretary to hold a ‘comprehensive and impartial’ probe into allegations against the trainee bureaucrat.
Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora on Thursday urged the Maharashtra chief secretary to hold an ‘impartial' probe into allegations against a probationary IAS officer, accused of demanding a private cabin and staff, despite only being a trainee.
Earlier this week, Puja Khedkar, a 2022-batch IAS officer who was posted in Pune, was transferred to Washim, where she will complete the remaining term of her training, serving as a ‘supernumerary assistant collector’ till July 30, 2025.
“The allegations against #IAS officer Puja Khedkar are a serious reputational hazard to the service. Are you in government to serve or due to a sense of entitlement?” Deora posted on X (formerly Twitter).
“I urge Maharashtra's Chief Secretary to conduct a comprehensive & impartial investigation into these allegations without delay. Ensuring justice & preserving trust in our administrative service is crucial,” he added.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which recruits officers to the All India Services, is known for producing ‘high-caliber officers', the Rajya Sabha member further stated, adding that people without ’merit and ethics' are not ‘fit to hold important public offices.’
Khedkar is also under scrutiny for having ‘lied’ about suffering ‘visual and mental disabilities’ to secure a posting despite a relatively low qualifying score. The 32-year-old passed her UPSC exam under the ‘Visually Impaired Category’ and submitted a certificate claiming ‘mental illness.’ With concessions granted thanks to the certificate, she was elevated in the IAS selection merit list despite an all-India rank of 821.
“I cannot comment on the questions as rules do not allow me to speak,” she said after joining duty in Washim.
The central government has now formed a panel to look into the claims against her candidature.
