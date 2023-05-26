UPSC name confusion mess: Commission busts two fraud claims, clarifies real candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Friday said it is considering criminal action against two candidates who allegedly claimed their selection in the civil services examination, the result of which was declared Tuesday. UPSC said it may take criminal action against the candidates who allegedly fraudulently claimed to have clear the exam.

In an official statement, the commission flagged that the candidates Aysha Makrani (from Madhya Pradesh) and Tushar (from Haryana) falsely claimed that they had been selected in the exam. “The claims of both persons are fake. They have forged the documents in their favour to buttress their claims,” the statement read.

Two such claims had come forward where two persons with the same name claimed to have cleared the civil services exam, on the roll number which was selected. “The system of the UPSC is robust as well as foolproof and such errors are not possible,” the notification said.

Two cases

As per the notification, Aysha Makrani, daughter of Salimmuddin Makrani, had forged her documents. She appeared in the preliminary examination held in June last year, where she failed to qualify in one paper and scored far fewer marks than the cut-off marks in another. The commission noted that since she failed the preliminary stage itself, her claim of securing 184th rank in the final result stood false. It also clarified that Ayasha Fatima, daughter of Naziruddin is the genuine candidate.

In another case of Tushar Kumar, one from Haryana’s Rewari and the other from Bhagalpur, Bihar, the commission clarified that the candidate hailing from Bihar is genuine and has secured the 44th rank. The other candidate from Haryana had also failed to clear the preliminary stage of the exam held in June 2022. He scored negative marks on one paper, and less than cut off in another.

The notification further read that both the candidates violated the provisions of the rules governing the civil services exam, therefore “the UPSC is contemplating both criminal as well as disciplinary penal action against both candidates for their fraudulent acts.”

The UPSC conducts civil services examination annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

