UPSC to set up Centre of Excellence to support PSCs, curb exam malpractices

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has proposed setting up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) to function as a “knowledge hub” of best practices from the UPSC and various State Public Service Commissions (PSCs), and to support other national recruitment agencies in strengthening their examination and selection processes, a UPSC spokesperson said. The spokesperson said that the centre will not only benefit UPSC and State PSCs but also assist other national recruitment bodies. (Representative photo)

UPSC chairperson Ajay Kumar made the announcement after a meeting with chairpersons and members of State Public Service Commissions on Wednesday.

“The chairperson informed that the idea of the Centre of Excellence will serve as a knowledge hub of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), innovations, and key takeaways from UPSC and State PSCs. He emphasised that while UPSC would take the lead in setting up this CoE, the active contribution of State PSCs in knowledge-sharing and best practices will be crucial. He also invited inputs and suggestions from all the chairpersons of the PSCs for the proposed CoE,” the spokesperson said.

Also Read: Monsoon session of HP assembly: Stricter law to curb paper leak passed

The spokesperson added that the centre will not only benefit UPSC and State PSCs but also assist other national recruitment bodies in strengthening their examination and selection processes.

In recent years, many states across the country have faced problems related to malpractices adopted by candidates and officials linked to the recruitment process in various examinations, though no paper leak has been reported in UPSC exams.

Also Read: 26 MBBS students, 14 freshers face action over links to NEET leak case

Following several cases of paper leaks and impersonation in national entrance examinations, the UPSC introduced stringent measures last year to curb malpractices and cheating. These include sensor-based artificial intelligence (AI) cameras, Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication, facial recognition of candidates, and QR code-based scanning of admit cards.

The UPSC also uses mobile jammers and deploys police personnel to guard question papers and monitor examination halls.