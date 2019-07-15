UPSC topper Ira Singhal says being bullied on social media

UPSC 2014 topper Ira Singhal has become a victim of trolling on social media, as she shared a post in which she was subjected to verbal abuse.

Sharing the account in a Facebook post, Ira wrote: “For anyone who thinks people with disabilities don’t have to face anything, as the world is nice and kind - just sharing someone’s comments from my Instagram account. A face of cyber-bullying.

“Unfortunately someone who cannot be bullied is being attempted to be bullied. And this is probably a person who wants to be a Civil Servant. This is why we need Inclusive Schools and this is why we need our education system to focus on producing better human beings more than anything else,” she wrote.

Ira had topped the 2014 civil services examinations, becoming the first candidate to top the general category despite being differently-abled.

She had first sat for the examinations in 2010, securing the 815th rank. She was not given a posting due to her disability. But she refused to give up and stood first in 2014 and got a posting in Hyderabad.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 22:54 IST