US call to freeze funds for terror outfits may benefit India

Washington’s call for Islamabad to “freeze without delay” the funds and assets of United Nation Security Council-designated terror groups such as JeM is expected to strengthen India’s hands when the FATF reviews Pakistan’s action against terror financing in Paris next week.

The Financial Action Task Force, which placed Pakistan on its “grey list” last June for failing to do enough to counter the financing of UN-designated terror groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba and their affiliates, will hold its working group and plenary meetings in the French capital during February 17-22.

The meetings will include a review of steps taken so far by Pakistan on a 27-point action plan the country has to implement by September, people familiar with developments said.

Days ahead of the crucial meetings, a US state department spokesperson said in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack by the JeM that Pakistan should deny safe haven to terrorists and “freeze without delay the funds and other financial assets or economic resources of individuals and entities on the UNSC 1267 sanctions list”.

The UN Security Council sanctioned JeM under Resolution 1267 in 2001, making it mandatory for member states to deny the group access to arms, freeze its financial assets and prevent foreign travel by the group’s leaders.

India, the UK and the US received unprecedented support from China and Saudi Arabia for the move last year to include Pakistan in FATF’s grey list. In January, the Asia Pacific Group of FATF had assessed steps taken by Pakistan to implement the 27-point action plan at a meeting in Sydeny.

During the three-day meet in Sydney, the Pakistani delegation was given 28 questions regarding actions it has taken to counter the financing of terror groups including LeT according media reports.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 23:49 IST