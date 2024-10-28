US Man wins $1 million lottery with $20 bill he found on the ground

After finding a $20 note lying on the ground, Jerry Hicks, a carpenter from North Carolina, USA, bought a ticket that earned him a $1 million lottery, reported NDTV. A $20 bill led to a $1 million lottery for Jerry Hicks(Unsplash)

Hicks, found the fated bill lying outside a Speedway convenience store on October 22, near Boone, North Carolina. The master carpenter from Banner Elks then used it to buy an Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket.

In a press release, he said,“They actually didn't have the ticket I was looking for so I bought that one instead.” However, this twist of fate turned out to be extremely lucky for him as he hit the jackpot with a $1 million lottery.

As the winner he had two options to claim his prize money - receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. Hicks chose the latter and took home $429,007 after required state and federal taxes were applied.

Hicks has plans for his family, with his newly earned pot of gold. He wants to use the winning amount to help out his children and retire after working as a carpenter for 56 years.

When asked about what was his first splurge after the win, he announced that, “We are going to head straight to Golden Corral and eat everything they've got.”

Just two days ago, a man in Virginia also won a $1 million dollar lottery after trying consistently for 13 years. With odds exceeding one in 600,000, George Hurt's winning ticket was sold at the 604 Minute Market on Cloverdale Road, which locals now consider a lucky spot.

Hurt opted for a one-time payment of $571,000 before taxes.