US president hints at ‘announcements’

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:55 IST

US President Donald Trump has said there “could be” some announcements at an Indian diaspora outreach he is addressing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, but it appeared more likely he was referring to outcomes from their bilateral meeting in New York that is scheduled for Tuesday, September 24.

“Could be,” Trump told reporters Wednesday, when asked if announcements are expected at the “Howdy, Modi!” event with Modi in Houston. He did not elaborate, but went on to say, “I have a very good relationship with Prime Minister Modi … he asked, would I go, and I will go”.

“By the way,” he added quickly, to appear even-handed in the Kashmir dispute he had offered to mediate not so long ago, “great relationship with Pakistan and with India.”

People familiar with discussions about the outreach event and the prime minister’s visit said the American leader was most probably referring to the bilateral meeting in New York. But, as everyone who has ever dealt with this White House knows, anything can happen, and nothing can be ruled out. Trump is scheduled to address the gathering, and he is known to gone off the script and ad-lib some of his most devastating lines.

The two leaders will hold a delegation-level bilateral meeting in New York on September 24, the first day of the annual UN General Assembly debates. Neither side has announced the agenda for the meeting but trade and strategic relations are expected to figure prominently and some major announcements are likely related to energy and investments, according to the people cited above, who requested anonymity. No details were available yet as discussions are still on but a trade deal is not in the cards for these talks — it’s “premature” to talk about a deal, it was added. But experts have said a “trade understanding” could be achieved paving the way for dealing with the outstanding issues.

But President Trump is clearly looking forward to the “Howdy, Modi!” outreach with an eye on the numbers, the size of the crowd, which is important to him, and which he never fails to mention at his own rallies. “He’s got a big crowd coming,” Trump said referring to Modi, clearly impressed already. Organizers have said they are expecting 50,000 people, though the venue is large enough to seat 70,000.

And the American leader is already competing. “I guess,” he added, claiming a role in further boosting the numbers, “the crowd just got a lot bigger because they just announced (his attendance)”. There are few indications of that yet, but the American leader will also be eyeing the crowd as potential voters for his 2020 re-election bid. Indian Americans have historically supported the Democratic party but there has a small but growing shift towards the Republican party in recent years.

The White House announced past Sunday the president will be attending the Houston event with Modi and then go on to Ohio for a joint appearance with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who will become coming Friday, the second world leader honoured with a state dinner at the Trump White House (France’s Emmanuel Macron was the first, in 2019),

