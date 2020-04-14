US to consider requests for visa extensions due to Covid-19 crisis

india

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 15:11 IST

The US department of homeland security has said it will consider requests for visa extensions for travellers and holders of other visas affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, a move expected to benefit hundreds of Indians stranded in that country.

The US citizenship and immigration services (USCIS), which is part of the department of homeland security, said in a notification posted on its website on Monday that it will process applications for extension of stay on a case-by-case basis.

The move comes in the wake of the Indian government’s request to the US last week to extend the validity of visas, including H-1B and other types of visas, held by Indian nationals who have been hit by Covid-19-related economic slump.

Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla had taken up the matter during his telephone conversation with US deputy secretary of state Stephen Biegun on April 8, when the two sides also discussed ways to enhance cooperation to counter the pandemic and ensure the availability of essential medicines and equipment.

“This will provide some assurance to Indian nationals stranded in the US in case their visas are about to expire,” said a person who declined to be named.

“India had requested for a wholesale extension of all visas, while the US has agreed to consider applications made for such extension in view of the pandemic,” the person added.

The department of homeland security acknowledged immigration-related challenges as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and said while it continues to take action to protect the American people, it also recognises that “non-immigrants may unexpectedly remain in the United States beyond their authorised period of stay due to Covid-19”.

“Most non-immigrants can mitigate the immigration consequences of Covid-19 by timely filing an application for extension of stay (EOS) or change in status (COS),” the notification said.

“USCIS reminds petitioners and applicants that it can consider delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic when deciding whether to excuse delays in filing documents based on extraordinary circumstances,” it added.

If an applicant files an extension of stay request “after the authorised period of admission expires”, USCIS “may excuse the failure to file on time if it was due to extraordinary circumstances beyond their control, such as those that may be caused by Covid-19”.

The applicant “must submit credible evidence to support their request, which USCIS will evaluate on a case-by-case basis”, the notification said.