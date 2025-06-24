US travel advisory linking Meghalaya with terrorism ‘incorrect’, says CM Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday asserted that the travel advisory issued by the United States linking the state and the northeastern region with terrorism and violence is incorrect, and he would take up the matter with the US Ambassador to India. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said he would be meeting the US Ambassador to India in this regard.(PTI/File Image)

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong also asserted that the state is the safest place in the world for tourists.

The US government had recently issued an advisory asking its citizens to reconsider visiting Meghalaya and other northeastern states due to terrorism and violence.

Permission is not required if employees are travelling only to the capital cities of these states, it said.

"The US Embassy has given a completely wrong status to Meghalaya and the North East as a whole. I do not think the notification is correct," Sangma told PTI.

The chief minister said he would be meeting the US Ambassador to India in this regard.

"I will be presenting facts and figures to the US Ambassador as well as to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs," he said.

Responding to the advisory, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said, "It's unfortunate that the US has issued such an advisory. We don't know where they collect their information from to place Meghalaya in that category."

Tynsong, who also holds the Home portfolio, defended the state’s record on safety and hospitality.

"Meghalaya is one of the safest places in the world, and people of the state are known for their hospitality," he told PTI.

Tynsong said people who have not visited Meghalaya and met the people may have all sorts of doubts.

"Talk to those who have visited Meghalaya and met the hardworking people living in the beautiful villages of the state. These are the real ambassadors," he said.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said the state is expected to host 20 lakh visitors this year, and the tourism department has charted a calendar of events for the entire year, with events like the Cherry Blossom Festivals.

The state government has also initiated a programme to induct 'Tourist Buddies' who will assist travellers at major locations.

"The state is recruiting 50 Tourist Buddies in the state capital itself, where they will be stationed at key tourist locations such as Wards Lake, Golf Links, and Khyndai Lad," Lyngdoh said.

A senior tourism officer told PTI that the state government plans to invest over ₹1,000 crore to boost the tourism sector.

He said the sector provides employment to over 50,000 people directly and indirectly and is one of the largest job providers in Meghalaya, second only to the state government which employs over 85,000 people.