US vice president's niece voices support for stir again
- “Weird to see a photo of yourself burned by an extremist mob but imagine what they would do if we lived in India,” Harris said.
Meena Harris, an American lawyer and niece of US vice president Kamala Harris, continued to voice her support for farmers protesting against three contentious farm laws in India, saying on Saturday that “this isn’t just about agricultural policy”.
“It’s also about the persecution of a vocal religious minority. It’s police violence, militant nationalism, and attacks on labor rights. It’s global authoritarianism. Don’t tell me to stay out of your affairs. These are all of our issues,” Harris said, a day after she was targeted on social media for having supported the farmers’ agitation along with several other international personalities. The Indian government has maintained that it was an internal matter and that propaganda was being spread against the country by vested interests.
“Weird to see a photo of yourself burned by an extremist mob but imagine what they would do if we lived in India.”
