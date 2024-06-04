 Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat: BJP's Ravi Kishan leading by over 70,000 votes | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat: BJP's Ravi Kishan leading by over 70,000 votes

ByHT News Desk
Jun 04, 2024 03:50 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat: The constituency went to the polls on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Actor-turned-politician and BJP leader Ravi Kishan is leading from the Gorakhpur seat in Uttar Pradesh by a margin of 74,536 votes. Kishan is pitted against Bhojpuri film actress Kajal Nishad from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) candidate Javed Simanani. Follow Uttar Pradesh election LIVE coverage here

BJP MP Ravi Kishan (PTI)
BJP MP Ravi Kishan (PTI)

Gorakhpur went to the polls on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

After becoming a Lok Sabha seat in 1952, the Congress took over as it won the first of the eight elections. However, in 1984, the BJP took over the Gorakhpur seat. The constituency gained importance through Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath - whose hometown is Gorakhpur. He served as the MP from 1998 to 2017 from the Gorakhpur seat. However, it fell vacant after Yogi Adiyanath became the CM and was subsequently taken over by SP leader Praveen Nishad.

In 2019, Ravi Kishan won the Gorakhpur seat, defeating SP's Rambhual Nishad by a margin of over three lakh votes.

Also read: Will Nitish Kumar return to INDIA? Congress reaches out to JDU

Kishan began his political career by joining the Congress party in 2014. He contested the Lok Sabha election from the Jaunpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh on a Congress ticket, but lost to a BJP candidate. In 2017, Kishan left the grand old party and joined BJP.

Prior to his political journey, Kishan was an actor and a model. His film work is predominantly in Bhojpuri, Telugu, and Hindi cinema, but he also appeared in a few Kannada and Tamil films. In 2006, Kishan participated in Big Boss and ended up as the second runner-up. He was also awarded the Most Popular Actor award at the ETV Bhojpuri Cinema Samman 2008 function.

Later, in 2010, he hosted the two-season reality show Raaz Pichhle Janam Ka on NDTV Imagine and worked with film directors Shyam Benegal and Mani Ratnam. In 2012, Kishan also participated in ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’ Season 5.

In 2013, Kishan was one of the judges on the reality TV show ‘Sales Ka Bazigar’, telecast on ETV.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat: BJP's Ravi Kishan leading by over 70,000 votes
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement