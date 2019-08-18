e-paper
‘Uttar Pradesh is now Hatya Pradesh’: Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at Yogi govt

Speaking to media, Yadav slammed the state government for not being able to stop crime in the state saying the state which should be known as "the best state is now known as murder state."

Aug 18, 2019
Asian News International
Asian News International
Lucknow
Akhilesh Yadav hit out at Yogi Adityanath government in the state.
Akhilesh Yadav hit out at Yogi Adityanath government in the state.(PTI Photo)
         

Samajwadi Party leader and former Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at Yogi Adityanath government in the state, saying that the state which should be known as “Uttar Pradesh is now known as Hatya Pradesh”.

Speaking to media, Yadav slammed the state government for not being able to stop crime in the state saying the state which should be known as “the best state is now known as murder state.”

His comments came in the wake of the murder of a journalist and his brother in Saharanpur on Sunday.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 21:37 IST

