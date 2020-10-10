e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh man decapitates wife suspecting infidelity, walks 2km with her head

Uttar Pradesh man decapitates wife suspecting infidelity, walks 2km with her head

According to the police, the incident took place early on Friday, when Kinnar Yadav came back from his morning walk and found his wife, Vimla (35), talking to their neighbour Ravi Kant.

india Updated: Oct 10, 2020 06:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 40-year-oldman decapitated his wife suspecting infidelity in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district on Friday, and walked 2km with her severed head to the Baberu police station, where he surrendered.

According to the police, the incident took place early on Friday, when Kinnar Yadav came back from his morning walk and found his wife, Vimla (35), talking to their neighbour Ravi Kant.

A quarrel ensued and, in a fit of rage, Yadav picked up an axe lying nearby and severed her head, an official said. Yadav also attacked Ravi Kant, who is undergoing treatment, the official added.

The couple has two sons, Bhagat and Prahlad, who were not in the house at the time of the incident.

A video purportedly showing Yadav walking on the road with a woman’s severed head has gone viral.

Additional superintendent of police, Banda, Mahendra P Chauhan confirmed the incident. “Yadav has been arrested under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code,” said Chauhan.

According to the officials at the Baberu police station, Yadav stood inside the station with his wife’s severed head for more than 15 minutes before senior police officers were called in. He spoke with them and surrendered.

In his confession, Yadav told the police that he suspected his wife of having a relationship with Kant, an electrician, as she was often seen talking to him, said the police.

Yadav further alleged that Kant used to visit their house in his absence, officials added.

top news
NDA’s Cabinet has no non-BJP minister now
NDA’s Cabinet has no non-BJP minister now
‘Tejashwi stabbed me in the back, Shah offered me a balm’: VIP chief Sahni
‘Tejashwi stabbed me in the back, Shah offered me a balm’: VIP chief Sahni
Congress’ Bihar manifesto likely to focus on migrants, job crisis
Congress’ Bihar manifesto likely to focus on migrants, job crisis
Donald Trump to hold first rally since Covid-19 illness in Florida on Monday
Donald Trump to hold first rally since Covid-19 illness in Florida on Monday
Organizers cancel October 15 US presidential debate after Trump snubs virtual invite
Organizers cancel October 15 US presidential debate after Trump snubs virtual invite
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
Covid update: China’s origin claim; temple priests infected; Merkel’s warning
Covid update: China’s origin claim; temple priests infected; Merkel’s warning
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In