Uttarakhand adds 241 fresh Covid-19 cases, state tally at 58,601; 13 more die

Dehradun district has reported the maximum of 16,294 Covid-19 cases so far followed by Haridwar (10,643), US Nagar (9205) and Nainital (6900).

Oct 20, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
A doctor wearing protective gloves takes the swab of a patient for testing of coronavirus at a portable screening booth.
A doctor wearing protective gloves takes the swab of a patient for testing of coronavirus at a portable screening booth.
         

Uttarakhand on Tuesday reported 241 new Covid-19 cases taking the tally of total cases in the state to 58,601.

According to the bulletin released by the state health department on Tuesday evening, a maximum of 90 fresh cases were reported from Dehradun district. The fresh cases reported in other districts included Almora (20), Bageshwar (1), Chamoli (7), Champawat (6), Haridwar (37), Nainital (23), Pauri (7), Pithoragarh (15), Rudraprayag (3), Tehri (6), US Nagar (8) and Uttarkashi (18).

Out of 58,601 who have tested positive so far, a total of 51,862 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 88.50%.

Of the 376 Covid-19 patients who were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Tuesday, a maximum of 103 were from Dehradun district.

The state reported the death of 13 Covid-19 patients. With this, the death toll of Covid-19 patients increased to 946 in the state. Out of the 946 deaths, 251 are due to coronavirus, while the others died due to co-morbidities.

The state has so far tested over 9.27 lakh samples of which results of over 12,900 are awaited.

Uttarakhand, currently, has 72 containment zones in seven districts including a maximum of 30 in Dehradun district.

