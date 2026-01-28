Uttarakhand cabinet clears Green Hydrogen Policy, groundwater charges

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand cabinet, chaired by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Wednesday approved the Uttarakhand Green Hydrogen Policy, 2026, to promote green hydrogen production and strengthen the state’s clean energy ecosystem. The policy is aligned with the National Green Hydrogen Policy, 2022, and the National Green Hydrogen Mission, 2023, under which the Union government aims to make India a global hub for green hydrogen. (@pushkardhami X)

According to state government officials, Uttarakhand’s abundant hydropower potential can be effectively utilised for green hydrogen production, which will not only help in achieving net-zero emission targets but also boost industrial development and employment opportunities.

The policy is aligned with the National Green Hydrogen Policy, 2022, and the National Green Hydrogen Mission, 2023, under which the Union government aims to make India a global hub for green hydrogen in the coming decade, officials said.

The Cabinet also approved the immediate implementation of groundwater extraction charges for non-agricultural and commercial use, excluding agriculture and government drinking water supply. The charges will apply to industries, hotels, group housing societies, water parks, vehicle-washing centres and similar establishments, with rates varying across safe, semi-critical, critical and over-exploited zones. A registration fee of ₹5,000 will be mandatory for commercial and industrial users.

A proposal allowing health workers and health supervisors of the medical, health and family welfare department to seek a one-time inter-district transfer during their entire service period, after completing a minimum of five years of satisfactory service in their original cadre, was also approved by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet also approved the transfer of the Chinyalisaur airstrip in Uttarkashi district and the Gauchar airstrip in Chamoli district to the ministry of defence on a lease basis for development as Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) for joint civil and military operations, citing their strategic importance.

To reduce the time and litigation associated with land acquisition under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, while also lowering the cost of public interest projects, the Cabinet approved a process for acquiring land from landowners for small, medium and large projects through mutual agreement.

The Cabinet also approved an amendment to an earlier government order, allowing the sub-leasing of 1,354.14 acres of land at Prag Farm in Udham Singh Nagar district to the State Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (SIDCUL) for industrial development. While the land was earlier barred from sale or transfer, the change permits the lessee to sub-lease it for the same purpose with the consent of the revenue department through the industrial development department.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the promulgation of the Uttarakhand Tribal Welfare Gazetted Officers Service (Amendment) Rules, 2025, to incorporate four newly created posts of district tribal welfare officers. The posts have been created in Scheduled Tribe (SC)-dominated districts of Dehradun, Chamoli, Udham Singh Nagar and Pithoragarh to ensure effective implementation of tribal welfare schemes.

To promote Uttarakhand as an education hub, the Cabinet also approved the establishment of a private university named GRD Uttarakhand University in Dehradun district.