Uttarakhand cancels Kanwar yatra amid fears of 3rd wave, Delta plus variant

Uttarakhand government on Tuesday evening cancelled Kanwar yatra amid fears triggered by a possible third Covid wave and further spread of highly contagious Delta Plus variant, which has already been reported in the hill state. The decision was taken in the meeting chaired by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday evening.

“We held meetings with officials of the neighbouring states. And it was concluded that at a time when we are battling the Covid pandemic and Delta Plus variant has already been reported in the state, we don’t want yatra should be held. We don’t want to make Haridwar the centre of Covid. People’s lives are our first priority; we can’t play with the lives of people…Even God won’t feel good if anyone loses life”

Ashok Kumar, director general of police (DGP) Uttarakhand, who was present in the meeting said police would now implement proper security arrangements in Haridwar from Wednesday to stop any Kanwariya from entering the district to fetch Ganga water. “However, as it was decided earlier in a meeting with the officers of police departments of neighbouring states, water tankers would be allowed to come to Haridwar to fetch the holy water at police station level for the devotees in villages in neighbouring states.”

The announcement marks an end to state government’s flip-flop over holding the yatra following Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to allow the yatra..

Most experts had warned that if the Kanwar yatra is allowed, it will be an open invitation to a third wave and a repetition of Mahakumbh, which attracted over 9 million pilgrims and contributed to the surge in Covid cases as pilgrims returned to their respective states.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) Uttarakhand chapter had also written to CM Dhami on July 9 , urging him not to allow Kanwar Yatra due to the possibility that it could trigger the third wave of the deadly contagion.

Kanwar yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Shiva devotees, known as Kanwariyas, to Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand to fetch Ganga waters which they take back to their respective areas to anoint Shiv Lingams in temples.

Uttarakhand was under pressure to allow the Yatra after Uttar Pradesh’s nod and pressure from the traders and religious leaders in the poll season.

However, the state government was also wary of the flak it received from the Uttarakhand high court on its handling of Mahakumbh and Char Dham pilgrimage, prompting it to stay on June 28, the June 25 cabinet decision of allowing yatra from July 1. The HC said that the Char Dham yatra should not be allowed as the court was not satisfied with the preparedness of the government, especially healthcare facilities and status of Covid inoculation in the three districts where the four shrines are located.

Dushyant Mainali, legal expert and one of the lawyers who has raised the issue of violations of Covid-19 containment guidelines in the HC said that the court had made it clear on June 23 that a “large gathering invariably leads to a spike in Covid-19 pandemic, and stated that “this Court was of the firm opinion that a catastrophe like Covid-19 pandemic should not be re-invited by holding and permitting large gathering at religious shrines..”

The Mahakumbh experience had also made it amply clear that it is impossible to follow social distancing when millions gather in a city. Allowing Kanwar Yatra would have meant that at least three to four times more devotees would have visited the four destinations for fetching ganga water in the state in a period of 15 days, creating fertile ground for the third wave to strike and the Delta Plus variant to thrive.

Dr Sanjay Shah vice president of Association of Physicians of India, Uttarakhand chapter said newer variants of Covid being reported across the country and all governments have to be extra cautious. “So it could have been very dangerous if the pilgrimage of this magnitude had been allowed at this crucial juncture between slowing down of the second wave and the country being on the brink of the third wave. When millions of pilgrims would have come, the medical infrastructure in Haridwar would hardly have made any difference”, he said.

After a whopping 36 million pilgrims, popularly known as Kanwariyas, arrived in Uttarakhand in 2019, the pilgrimage was cancelled owing to Covid-19 spread in the country last year. Nearly one crore Kanwariyas arrive on foot to fetch sacred Ganga waters which they use to anoint Shiva Lingams of Lord Shiva temple in their respective areas. The remaining Kanwariyas arrive on two-wheelers, four-wheelers, trucks, trolleys and through public transport buses and trains. Around 7,000 security personnel are deployed for Kanwar yatra.

“Decision to cancel the yatra is a welcome step. Uttarakhand was not at all ready. The state didn’t have the wherewithal to handle the widely anticipated third wave had the Kanwar Yatra been allowed. If the state government had relented in the face of pressure from larger states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana; the Kanwar Yatra could easily have become the flashpoint for the third wave not only for Uttarakhand but for the entire nation”, said Anoop Nautiyal, founder of Social Development for Communities Foundation (SDC).