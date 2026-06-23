Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami attends Sant Sammelan at Hari Seva Ashram

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday attended the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyan Yagya and Sant Sammelan organised at Hari Seva Ashram, where he felicitated saints and spiritual leaders and praised the Ashram’s contribution towards social service, cultural values and public awareness. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami speaks at the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyan Yagya and Grand Saints' conference in Raiwala, Dehradun, on Monday. (@pushkardhami X)

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said Shrimad Bhagwat Katha is not merely a religious event, but a medium to connect humanity with spiritual consciousness, moral values and the true purpose of life.

He described the saint community as the carrier of Indian culture and national consciousness, adding that saints and scholars have historically guided society and contributed significantly to nation-building.

The Chief Minister said the country is witnessing a new phase of cultural renaissance under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He referred to projects such as Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Mahakal Lok and the redevelopment of Kedarnath Dham as initiatives strengthening India’s spiritual heritage.

He said the state government is continuously working towards establishing Uttarakhand as the spiritual capital of the world.

Highlighting steps taken by the government, the Chief Minister said strict anti-conversion laws, Uniform Civil Code and land laws have been implemented to protect Uttarakhand’s cultural identity and Sanatan values.

He also said the government has established a Centre for Hindu Studies at Doon University to connect the younger generation with Indian culture and traditions, while a Prachya Shodh Sansthan is being established in Haridwar.

Former Chief Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Assembly Speaker Smt Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Cabinet Minister Shri Satpal Maharaj, Shri Pradeep Batra and saints were present on the occasion.