Uttarakhand civic agency staff tranquilize a bull after it attacks local BJP leader

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 21:53 IST

Uttarakhand civic authorities in Kumaon tranquilized a bull and caught it on Wednesday, a day after it attacked a BJP leader and injured him in the region.

The 52-year-old BJP leader, Mahesh Khulbe, who is a member of the BJP’s state working committee, had to be hospitalised for treatment after his arm was fractured in the incident. The bull has been sent to the local cow shelter.

The bull had also attacked other people in Haldwani and complaints regarding the attacks were made to the officials at the Haldwani municipal corporation, who assured of forming a team to tackle such incidents.

The bull attacked Khulbe in Shanti Nagar area of Haldwani when he was returning home after purchasing milk from the nearby market on Tuesday.

Mahesh Khulbe said he was bringing milk from the nearby dairy when suddenly, a bull ran towards him. “I was terror-stricken. It was a huge bull. I ran for my life and jumped into an empty plot, which had a boundary around it. While jumping, I fell down and fractured my left arm. When I stood up, the bull again rushed towards me and hit me,” he said.

“I have complained regarding this bull to Dr. Jogendra Rautela, mayor Haldwani-Kathgodam Municipal Corporation and DM Nainital,” he added.

Dr. Manoj Kandpal, city health officer of Haldwani Kathgodam Municipal Corporation said, “We sent employees to track the bull, who have caught it after tranquilizing it. The bull has been taken to a cow shelter. Apart from this, we will form a joint team of animal husbandry department and municipal corporation personnel to deal with such incidents.”

There are many stray animals roaming in Haldwani city. This is not the first such incident. Earlier too a bull had attacked one PS Dhami, a resident of Siddharth City on Rampur road in Haldwani.