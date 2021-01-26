Uttarakhand doctor credits blessings of patients for his Padma Shri award

Moved by the sufferings of road accident victims, Dehradun-based orthopaedic and spine surgeon Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay began an awareness campaign in 2002 through radio, TV, print media and public lectures to promote road traffic safety. He has organised 225 free health camps and made it to India Book of Records in 2017. Sanjay said his focus has been to decrease disabilities through free camps and free consultations to the poor every second Saturday of a month. Sanjay credits the blessings of the people, especially children, whom he has treated, for his nomination for the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award.

Sanjay, who headed the orthopaedics department at Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Medical College before founding Sanjay Orthopaedic, Spine & Maternity Centre in 2008, said he is overwhelmed by the honour. He added he is committed to decreasing disabilities due to cerebral palsy among children and developing innovative procedures to save the limbs.

He said he removed the largest bone tumour of the femur weighing 16.5 kg from a 35-year-old patient. “This record featured in Guinness Book World Records in 2005. My name has also featured in Limca Book of Records in 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2009 for different innovative and successful surgical achievements, like hip replacement surgery on a 98-year- old high-risk patient, re-implantation of autoclaved [steam sterilized] tumour bone to save the limb and life of a teenager girl suffering from bone cancer.”

Born on August 31, 1956, Sanjay settled in Dehradun over two decades ago after his training as an orthopaedic surgeon at Chandigarh’s Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Sanjay said he has been awarded several fellowships including that of the Swedish government in 1986. He is a recipient of awards like Uttarakhand Ratna (2002). Sanjay is also a fellow of the International Medical Sciences Academy.