Uttarakhand extends Covid-19 curfew for 7 days. Check details

The Uttarakhand government has decided to extend the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions for another seven days. The curfew will remain in force in the state from 6am on August 17 to 6am on August 24, a state government order said.

The Uttarakhand government also said that vaccination drive will continue during the curfew.

The state government order also capped the number of people who can attend the weddings at 50. In case of funerals too, the number of people allowed is 50. All gatherings and congregation are banned till further orders.

The government has allowed National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) centres to remain open during the curfew duration to prepare a workforce of healthcare professionals by giving them training for emergency medical technicians, general duty assistant, home health aide etc.

The state government had on August 2 reopened schools for students of Classes 9-12. The schools for classes 6-8, which have been allowed to reopen later this month, have been asked to follow the set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Covid-19 issued by the Uttarkhand government.

People who have taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine and a period of 15 days has elapsed since the second dose are allowed to enter Uttarakhand from other states, according to government order.

Last week, the state re-imposed a seven-day long curfew, till 17 August.