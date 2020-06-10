Uttarakhand man quarantined 3 days before his marriage on villagers’ complaint

india

Uttarakhand authorities put paid to a 26-year-old youth’s marriage plans by ordering him into home quarantine just three days before his marriage after learning that the prospective groom had arrived from another district in the state a few days ago, said an official.

“It is mandatory that if a person comes from another district of the state, he will be put under home quarantine. If anybody violates the norms, action is taken against the violator,” said TS Martolia, additional district magistrate, Champawat.

The man, a resident of Chaura Mehta village of Champawat district is a teacher at a private school in Sitarganj area of Udham Singh Nagar district. His wedding was fixed for June 11 with a woman of Nainital district. As per the original schedule, he had to lead a baraat (wedding procession) to Nainital, official said.

After he reached home last week for the wedding, his relatives approached the local administration to obtain permission for the wedding. Meanwhile, some villagers complained to police that the man had come from another district and should be put under quarantine.

Acting on the complaint, the police sent the man a notice of quarantine on Monday, just three days before his wedding. Now, as per the notice, he will have to remain in 14-day home quarantine till June 21, said an official.

The man told local media that since Udham Singh Nagar had been declared a green zone, he thought he would not to be quarantined. Now, he is under quarantine and both parties will fix a new wedding date after his quarantine ends.