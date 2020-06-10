e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttarakhand man quarantined 3 days before his marriage on villagers’ complaint

Uttarakhand man quarantined 3 days before his marriage on villagers’ complaint

According to Covid-19 management norms in Uttarakhand, any person travelling even from one district to another within the state has to undergo mandatory quarantine for 14-days.

india Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:48 IST
Mohan Rajput | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Mohan Rajput | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Rudrapur
A new date for the marriage will be decided after the man finishes his mandatory quarantine.
A new date for the marriage will be decided after the man finishes his mandatory quarantine.(Ht Photo/Representative use)
         

Uttarakhand authorities put paid to a 26-year-old youth’s marriage plans by ordering him into home quarantine just three days before his marriage after learning that the prospective groom had arrived from another district in the state a few days ago, said an official.

“It is mandatory that if a person comes from another district of the state, he will be put under home quarantine. If anybody violates the norms, action is taken against the violator,” said TS Martolia, additional district magistrate, Champawat.

The man, a resident of Chaura Mehta village of Champawat district is a teacher at a private school in Sitarganj area of Udham Singh Nagar district. His wedding was fixed for June 11 with a woman of Nainital district. As per the original schedule, he had to lead a baraat (wedding procession) to Nainital, official said.

Also Read: Uttarakhand freezes vacancies in most departments, no salary hike as Covid-19 bites

After he reached home last week for the wedding, his relatives approached the local administration to obtain permission for the wedding. Meanwhile, some villagers complained to police that the man had come from another district and should be put under quarantine.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

Acting on the complaint, the police sent the man a notice of quarantine on Monday, just three days before his wedding. Now, as per the notice, he will have to remain in 14-day home quarantine till June 21, said an official.

The man told local media that since Udham Singh Nagar had been declared a green zone, he thought he would not to be quarantined. Now, he is under quarantine and both parties will fix a new wedding date after his quarantine ends.

tags
top news
PM Modi, Israel’s Netanyahu discuss expanding cooperation in health, defence and IT
PM Modi, Israel’s Netanyahu discuss expanding cooperation in health, defence and IT
Army tightens grip on Pakistan as Imran Khan’s popularity wanes
Army tightens grip on Pakistan as Imran Khan’s popularity wanes
US economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020, no rate hike through 2022: Fed officials
US economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020, no rate hike through 2022: Fed officials
Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi
In Karnataka, Cong to approach court over DK Shivakumar’s swearing in
In Karnataka, Cong to approach court over DK Shivakumar’s swearing in
Political workers in J-K face fear, uncertainty following sarpanch’s murder
Political workers in J-K face fear, uncertainty following sarpanch’s murder
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
HT Salutes: Ameena, an Anganwadi worker feeding hundreds of migrant labourers
HT Salutes: Ameena, an Anganwadi worker feeding hundreds of migrant labourers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In