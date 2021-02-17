Uttarakhand: NDMA officials meet experts on ways to tackle disasters
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) held an online meeting with over two dozen scientists on Tuesday to discuss the causes of the February 7 flash floods in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, and to ensure such disasters are tackled more efficiently.
Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology director Kalachand Sain, who attended the meeting, said, it was focused on studying the root causes and efficiently minimising human and property losses due to such disasters. He added a team of scientists from the country’s top institutions will look into the first aspect and agencies such as National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force into the second one.
“The NDMA at the meeting constituted a committee of scientists to study the causes on their own and then come together to share their findings and chalk out a common report,” said Sain.
An official said the NDMA assured the scientists that they will be provided the required help in pursuing the study. “They have given about 60 days to submit the study report.”
The flash floods damaged two hydropower projects and has so far claimed 58 lives even as 146 people remain missing. An initial report suggested an avalanche in the glaciers of Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve resulted in the flash floods.
