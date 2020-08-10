e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttarakhand sets up Herbal Museum to conserve indigenous rare, endangered medicinal species

Uttarakhand sets up Herbal Museum to conserve indigenous rare, endangered medicinal species

india Updated: Aug 10, 2020 16:26 IST
Ankur Sharma
Ankur Sharma
Hindustantimes
         

Haldwani: Uttarakhand government has set up a Herbal Museum in Chamoli district in a bid to promote the conservation of rare and endangered indigenous medicinal plant species.

The museum has been set up by the Herbal Research Development Institute (HRDI), an autonomous body, said officials.

Chandrashekhar Sanwal, director, HRDI, said that there was a need for such a museum, following an uptick in the demand for herbal products across the world.

“Herbal renaissance is occurring is a global concept, as herbal products are considered safer than synthetic modern drugs. Looking at the importance of medicinal and aromatic plant-based natural products, HRDI has developed a national-level Herbal Museum at Mandal in Gopeshwar area of Chamoli district,” said Sanwal.

The museum has 36 medicinal plants such as Kutki, Kuth, Chippi, Gandrayan, Tejpatta, large cardamom, among others.

The museum aims to promote medicinal and aromatic plants, which are important for developing pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, herbal disinfectants, repellents and culinary herbs-based natural products.

Sanwal said that research and development activities have also been undertaken to develop various categories of traditional, medicinal and aromatic plant-based natural products at the museum.

HRDI is a nodal agency of Uttarakhand State Medicinal Plant Board, which was established at Gopeshwar in 1989 for conservation, development and sustainable utilisation of the valuable medicinal and aromatic plant resources of the region.

Uttarakhand, which is spread over 53,000 square kilometres (sq km), including over 46,000 sq km is hilly terrain, has over 7,000 species of plants of which more than 1,100 are of medicinal value.

The institute’s primary objective is to co-ordinate medicinal and aromatic plants activities carried out by various government agencies, farmers, research institutes, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and other stakeholders.

The institute focuses on the cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants, survey and conservation of medicinal and aromatic plants, research on agro-technique, bio-diversity, biotechnology and genetic improvement of medicinal plants and many such activities.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday tweeted, praising the institute’s efforts to conserve medicinal species in the hill state and called it a useful tool for the youths and farmers.

top news
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, sows hope of ‘positive outcome’
Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, sows hope of ‘positive outcome’
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea moves SC, alleges unfair media trial
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea moves SC, alleges unfair media trial
Patanjali considering bidding for IPL 2020 title sponsorship
Patanjali considering bidding for IPL 2020 title sponsorship
Indian Rafales practise mountain night flying for Ladakh in Himachal Pradesh
Indian Rafales practise mountain night flying for Ladakh in Himachal Pradesh
People jumping just on draft EIA not fair, says Prakash Javadekar
People jumping just on draft EIA not fair, says Prakash Javadekar
‘Call him a B-grade actor’: How Hayden sledged Akhtar ‘out of the game’
‘Call him a B-grade actor’: How Hayden sledged Akhtar ‘out of the game’
‘Was asked if I am Indian,’ says Kanimozhi; Chidambaram backs DMK MP
‘Was asked if I am Indian,’ says Kanimozhi; Chidambaram backs DMK MP
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In