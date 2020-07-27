e-paper
Three persons get buried in debris due to landslide in Pithoragarh, rescue operations on

In one of the incidents, two persons got buried under muck that entered their house at Dhamigaon village in Dharchula on Sunday night following heavy rains.

india Updated: Jul 27, 2020 14:53 IST
Hindustan Times, Pithoragarh
District administration, SDRF and Paramilitary personnel during the search and rescue operation of people after a landslide at Tanga village in Pithoragarh. (ANI/ File photo)
         

Three persons, including two women, were buried under muck and debris due to landslides caused by heavy rains in two separate incidents in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, officials said.

In another incident, a woman was buried under debris due to a landslide in Gothi village in Munsiyari sub-division on Monday morning, officials said.

In another incident, a woman was buried under debris due to a landslide in Gothi village in Munsiyari sub-division on Monday morning, officials said.

Vijay Jogdande, district magistrate (DM), Pithoragarh, said, “The district control room received the information about the Dhamigaon incident on Monday morning from a villager after which rescue teams were sent to the spot.”

“The deceased persons have been identified as Bishna Devi (55) and Jawahar Singh (30). Search and rescue operation is on to find their bodies,” said Jogdande.

In another incident, the woman, who is yet to be identified, was buried under debris that fell from uphill due to a landslide.

“She had gone out to collect cow dung, when suddenly the debris fell and buried her. Efforts are on to search her body,” said Girija Shankar Joshi, district information officer, Pithoragarh.

Pithoragarh is the worst-affected district in the hill state due to heavy rains.

At least 12 people died in the district in a cloudburst recently.

