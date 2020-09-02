e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttarakhand: Tigress kills cow in Corbett buffer zone

Uttarakhand: Tigress kills cow in Corbett buffer zone

Kankati, a tigress, killed a cow in the buffer zone of Uttarakhand’s Corbett National Park (CNP) on the bank of the Kosi river on Sunday afternoon

india Updated: Sep 02, 2020 16:14 IST
Deep Rajwar
Deep Rajwar
Hindustan Times, Ramgarh (Uttarakhand)
Tigress Kankati attacked cattle in the buffer zone of Corbett National Park on the bank of river Kosi.
Tigress Kankati attacked cattle in the buffer zone of Corbett National Park on the bank of river Kosi.(Deep Rajwar)
         

Kankati, a tigress, killed a cow in the buffer zone of Uttarakhand’s Corbett National Park (CNP) on the bank of the Kosi river on Sunday afternoon.

The animal has been staying in the area with its three cubs for the past few months.

Also read: Wildlife dept begins ‘individual monitoring’ of tigers in MHTR

The tigress signalled its cubs to hide behind a bush and then pounced on a herd of cattle that locals had left behind for grazing.

The herd of cattle went into a tizzy after Kankati hunted down a cow and killed it instantly.

However, the tigress failed to take the kill away, as alert locals raised an alarm.

Soon, Kankati escaped into the tall grassland with its cubs.

Locals came back at the dead of night and took the dead cow away.

Kankati has been on the prowl in the area for the past few months and has killed at least eight cows to date, locals added.

tags
top news
‘Biggest HRD reform’: Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for civil servants
‘Biggest HRD reform’: Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for civil servants
India conducts a million Covid-19 tests for second straight day
India conducts a million Covid-19 tests for second straight day
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
No OPD admissions in AIIMS for 2 weeks to cater to ‘seriously ill’ Covid-19 patients
No OPD admissions in AIIMS for 2 weeks to cater to ‘seriously ill’ Covid-19 patients
Showdown likely as Parliament’s IT panel meets over WSJ report on Facebook
Showdown likely as Parliament’s IT panel meets over WSJ report on Facebook
Ahead of Bihar polls, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party to join NDA
Ahead of Bihar polls, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party to join NDA
India secures its east after western Himalayan clashes with China
India secures its east after western Himalayan clashes with China
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In