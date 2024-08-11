Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for August 11, 2024
Aug 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on August 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on August 11, 2024, is 21.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.84 °C and 25.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 96% and the wind speed is 96 km/h. The sun rose at 05:37 AM and will set at 06:58 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 12, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.26 °C and 29.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 12, 2024
|28.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 13, 2024
|28.99 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 14, 2024
|27.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 15, 2024
|26.36 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 16, 2024
|27.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 17, 2024
|27.06 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 18, 2024
|22.38 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on August 11, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.91 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|30.78 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.18 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|27.31 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.38 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
