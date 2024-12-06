Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 6, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 7, 2024 18.23 °C Sky is clear December 8, 2024 16.64 °C Sky is clear December 9, 2024 8.77 °C Moderate rain December 10, 2024 14.32 °C Sky is clear December 11, 2024 18.79 °C Sky is clear December 12, 2024 18.79 °C Sky is clear December 13, 2024 18.93 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.58 °C Few clouds Kolkata 23.29 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.92 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.84 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.02 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 27.77 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 21.76 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on December 6, 2024, is 17.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.26 °C and 21.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 05:12 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 7, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.26 °C and 19.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 6, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

