Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 6, 2024
Dec 06, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on December 6, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on December 6, 2024, is 17.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.26 °C and 21.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 05:12 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 7, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.26 °C and 19.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on December 6, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|December 7, 2024
|18.23 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 8, 2024
|16.64 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 9, 2024
|8.77 °C
|Moderate rain
|December 10, 2024
|14.32 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 11, 2024
|18.79 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 12, 2024
|18.79 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 13, 2024
|18.93 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
