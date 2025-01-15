Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 15, 2025
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on January 15, 2025, is 15.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.66 °C and 20.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:34 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 16, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.51 °C and 18.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 16, 2025
|15.14
|Overcast clouds
|January 17, 2025
|17.40
|Light rain
|January 18, 2025
|16.57
|Sky is clear
|January 19, 2025
|19.77
|Overcast clouds
|January 20, 2025
|19.66
|Overcast clouds
|January 21, 2025
|21.11
|Broken clouds
|January 22, 2025
|19.13
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on January 15, 2025
