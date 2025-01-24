Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 24, 2025
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on January 24, 2025, is 15.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.29 °C and 19.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 05:42 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 25, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.74 °C and 21.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 9%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 25, 2025
|15.27
|Sky is clear
|January 26, 2025
|19.84
|Sky is clear
|January 27, 2025
|21.82
|Sky is clear
|January 28, 2025
|21.20
|Sky is clear
|January 29, 2025
|21.43
|Sky is clear
|January 30, 2025
|21.09
|Sky is clear
|January 31, 2025
|19.51
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 24, 2025
